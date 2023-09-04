Issue #60: Perspectives

Welcome to the sixtieth (excuse me?) issue of De Programmatica Ipsum, closing its fifth year (the what?), and dedicated to bringing you Perspectives.

In this edition:

We would also like to thank our patrons who generously contribute every month (or have contributed in the past) to our work and help us run this magazine. Thank you so much! In alphabetical order: Adam Guest, Adrian Tineo Cabello, Benjamin Sheldon, Christopher Nascone, Franz Lucien Moersdorf, Guillermo Ramos Álvarez, Jean-Paul de Vooght, Patryk Matuszewski, Paul Hudson, Quico Moya, Roger Turner, and Szymon Licau.

Enjoy this issue! Please subscribe to our free newsletter to stay updated about new releases, share the articles on social media, or contribute if you would like to support our work.

Cover photo by Anika Huizinga on Unsplash.